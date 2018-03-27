FACEBOOK

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify to Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify before congress within a matter of weeks according to a CNN report. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

by Melanie Woodrow
MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify before Congress within a matter of weeks, according to a CNN report.

"I'm going to look at that with interest because I think Facebook has some explaining to do," said Representative Jared Huffman of San Rafael.

California Representatives say it's time.

"You know Congress has taken a hands-off approach to these social media companies but it's rather inescapable from the lessons we're learning from the 2016 election," continued Huffman.

The Senate Judiciary Chairman invited Zuckerberg, as well as the CEOs for Google and Twitter, to a hearing on data privacy on April 10. There's no word yet on whether Google or Twitter's CEOs will attend.

"I think we should all be concerned about social media and how it's been manipulated and how it could be manipulated," said Representative Mike Thompson of St. Helena.

"I have every confidence that my colleagues will flush this out and we need to get to the bottom of it," he continued.

Last week, Zuckerberg gave CNNMoney a conditional answer when asked if he would testify before Congress.

"I'm happy to if it's the right thing to do," said Zuckerberg.

On Tuesday, he turned down a request from British lawmakers to answer questions about Facebook's privacy practices. Facebook will send two deputies instead.

"Facebook was supposed to be this benign platform that you could share information and pictures with your family and friends. It's becoming a weapon used by foreign governments," said Representative Jackie Speier of San Mateo.

Representative Speier says we still don't know the extent to which Facebook has scraped personal information about the people who use it.

