Facebook confirms COO asked staff for Soros research

Facebook is responding to a bombshell New York Times report which said COO Sheryl Sandberg asked her staff to dig up dirt on George Soros. (AP Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Facebook is responding to a bombshell New York Times report which said COO Sheryl Sandberg asked her staff to dig up dirt on George Soros.

The report released Thursday night says Sandberg asked staff to figure out if the billionaire Democratic philanthropist could gain anything financially from criticism he had been making against the company.

On Friday morning in a statement to Politico, Facebook confirms Sandberg did ask her staff to research Soros and his financial activity.
