FACEBOOK

Facebook drops opposition to CA Consumer Privacy Act

EMBED </>More Videos

On Mark Zuckerberg's second day of testimony in front on Congress, a second headline involving Facebook has emerged. (KGO-TV)

By
WASHINGTON (KGO) --
On Mark Zuckerberg's second day of testimony in front on Congress, a second headline involving Facebook has emerged.

The social media giant has dropped its opposition to the California Consumer Privacy Act, a ballot measure voters may see in November.

A Facebook spokesperson released a statement that reads, "We took this step in order to focus our efforts on supporting reasonable privacy measures in California."

RELATED: Facebook Cambridge Analytica scandal: Here's how to tell if your data was 'improperly shared'

In a news release, Alastair Mactaggart, the Chairman of Californians for Consumer Privacy wrote, "We're gratified that Facebook has dropped its opposition to the California Consumer Privacy Act. Now that they have seen the error of their ways, we hope they will work with us proactively to protect the personal information of all Californians, and support us publicly and financially. "We believe that all consumers deserve the basic rights outlined in our initiative. We call on the remaining corporations who have contributed to the Super PAC opposing this common-sense measure to drop their opposition."

Previously, Facebook had contributed to the campaign opposing the ballot measure-- along with corporate giants including Google.

RELATED: Facebook privacy settings overhaul: Here's what you need to know

ABC7 News reached out to Google for comment and received this statement from the Committee to Protect California Jobs:
"It is unsurprising that proponents of the so-called 'California Consumer Privacy Act' are looking to distract from their deeply flawed initiative that will do enormous harm to the California economy while not protecting anyone's privacy. The proposed measure simply disconnects California. It is unworkable and requires the internet in California to operate differently - limiting our choices, hurting our businesses, and cutting our connection to the global economy. That is why we will continue to proceed with an aggressive campaign, including major announcements of new opposition in the next few weeks."

VIDEO: What happens when a user deletes their Facebook page?
EMBED More News Videos

What really happens when you delete your Facebook account? CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed that during his second day of testimony on Capitol Hill.


The Privacy Act claims it will allow California consumers to:

To see what categories of their personal information large businesses collect about them.

To tell those corporations to stop selling their personal information, and to not discriminate against them for making that choice (i.e. the company couldn't then refuse service, or increase prices).

And, to hold businesses accountable to victims of data breaches when they are reckless with Californians' personal information.

Click here for more stories and videos related to Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyfacebookmark zuckerbergsocial mediaconsumerlawsdata breachsecurity breachbusinessMenlo ParkWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Zuckerberg faces tougher questions at House hearing
FACEBOOK
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Twitter suspends account of Alex Jones for 'inciting violence'
Consumer Catch-up: Facebook banking data, FDA recalls blood pressure drugs
CNET's Ian Sherr discusses implications of InfoWars ban
Teacher creates no-homework policy so students can enjoy family time
More facebook
TECHNOLOGY
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Tips on getting a password manager
How the worldwide ATM hacking threat could affect you and your money
Los Angeles subway system to screen passengers with body scanners
I-Team investigation: The risks of using fast payment apps
More Technology
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News