Facebook drops opposition to CA Consumer Privacy Act

On Mark Zuckerberg's second day of testimony in front on Congress, a second headline involving Facebook has emerged.The social media giant has dropped its opposition to the California Consumer Privacy Act , a ballot measure voters may see in November.A Facebook spokesperson released a statement that reads,In a news release, Alastair Mactaggart, the Chairman of Californians for Consumer Privacy wrote,Previously, Facebook had contributed to the campaign opposing the ballot measure-- along with corporate giants including Google.ABC7 News reached out to Google for comment and received this statement from the Committee to Protect California Jobs:The Privacy Act claims it will allow California consumers to:To see what categories of their personal information large businesses collect about them.To tell those corporations to stop selling their personal information, and to not discriminate against them for making that choice (i.e. the company couldn't then refuse service, or increase prices).And, to hold businesses accountable to victims of data breaches when they are reckless with Californians' personal information.