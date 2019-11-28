Technology

Facebook, Instagram experiencing intermittent outages Thanksgiving morning

If you were met with a blank white screen on your phone or computer when you logged into Facebook on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, you were not alone. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Facebook and Instagram were experiencing intermittent outages throughout Thursday morning, prompting millions of users to log on to other social media platforms ahead of Thanksgiving celebrations.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook's family of apps, including Instagram," a statement on - where else? - Instagram's official Twitter account said. "We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown"

Facebook was back up and running shortly before 7 a.m. (PST) before crashing again about 45 minutes later. Connectivity was then briefly restored before another ongoing outage occurred.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

