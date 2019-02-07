FACEBOOK

Facebook summit aims to help connect groups and communities

EMBED </>More Videos

Giving people the power to build community-- that was the focus at Facebook's global headquarters on Thursday as hundreds gathered for a special summit. (KGO-TV)

By
MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
Giving people the power to build community-- that was the focus at Facebook's global headquarters on Thursday as hundreds gathered for a special summit. The goal? To bring the world closer together through social media.

"The work that you do is not only helping people connect online, but forming new communities that couldn't have existed before, that span geographies," said Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.


More than 400 community leaders are in town to network and celebrate each other's successes at the third annual Facebook Communities Summit. St. Louis resident Dasha Kennedy previously worked at a bank, but was inspired to create a Facebook group called "The Broke Black Girl" to help provide financial literacy and career advancement resources to women.

"I know a lot about finances, but even I need someone else to lean on, so I started the group about a year ago," said Kennedy. "Within one year it's grown to 53,000 women, 96 countries, and 32 states."

RELATED: Partnership announced to help solve housing crisis in Bay Area

In the past year, Facebook has faced increasing concerns about fake news and data privacy. Those struggles were acknowledged by company executives.

"The bad can be loud, and the bad can have really, really bad impacts, and so as a company, we're incredibly focused on running our company differently," said Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg."We fundamentally changed the investments we've made-- how we think about what we do everyday."

Facebook announced Thursday new tools to help group administrators grow and manage their communities, as well as a new mentorship program to help users connect on a more personal level. Company officials also unveiled a new future that will allow users in the United States to sign up as a blood donor.



"We ultimately want to make sure that physical distance isn't a barrier to emotional proximity," said Ime Archibong, Facebook vice president of product partnerships.

During the social network's most recent earnings call, company executives shared that there are now approximately 2.7 billion people using Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp or Messenger each month.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyfacebookcommunitysocial mediainternetbuzzworthybay area eventsfun stuffMenlo Park
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FACEBOOK
Single dad criticized for bringing daughter to work
Partnership announced to help solve housing crisis in Bay Area
Palo Alto police say person who made 'swatting' call could face criminal charges and civil liability
Harlem Globetrotters return to ABC7 sports department for rematch
More facebook
TECHNOLOGY
Free SF Salesforce Tower tours now being offered
Design your own 'space house' and more at technology events in San Francisco this week
Teen claims he discovered major Apple FaceTime glitch
Apple disables group FaceTime after glitch discovered
More Technology
Top Stories
All lanes of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge reopen
Source provides theory on why concrete is falling from Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Officials to look into hovercraft for future Bay Area ferries
PGE repairs gas line, works on restoration after SF gas explosion
Concord woman says flowers delivered to daughter not what she ordered
VIDEO: Here's what to expect during Richmond-San Rafael Bridge closure
Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer threatened to publish revealing pics
Former Rep. John Dingell, US's longest-serving lawmaker, dies
Show More
Drivers stuck after Richmond-San Rafael Bridge closes again
Wells Fargo working to resolve widespread outage
VIDEO: Here's where Richmond-San Rafael Bridge concrete chunks came from
Work continues to restore gas to residents after gas explosion in San Francisco
NJ man accused of faking slip and fall pleads not guilty
More News