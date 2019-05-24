Facebook says doctored Nancy Pelosi video does not violate its policy

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- Facebook says it's not planning to take down the doctored video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that's going viral.The manipulated clip makes her sound as if she's drunkenly slurring her words.YouTube has since removed it from its platform.But, Faceook says the edited video will stay up because it does not violate its Community Standards.Facebook issued the following statement to ABC7 News:"We remove things from Facebook that violate our Community standards, and we don't have a policy that stipulates that the information you post on Facebook must be true.There's a tension here: we work hard to find the right balance between encouraging free expression and promoting a safe and authentic community, and we believe that reducing the distribution of inauthentic content strikes that balance. But just because something is allowed to be on Facebook doesn't mean it should get distribution. In other words, we allow people to post it as a form of expression, but we're not going to show it at the top of News Feed.We fight the spread of false news on Facebook in a number of ways, namely by removing content that violates our Community Standards, like fake accounts; reducing the distribution of content that does not directly violate Community Standards, but still undermines the authenticity of the platform, by demoting it in News Feed; and empowering people to decide for themselves what to read, trust, and share by informing them with more context in-product and promoting news literacy."