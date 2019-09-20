apple

Apple iPhone 11 release: Fans lining up in Bay Area, around the world

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- The global launch of Apple's iPhone 11 and 11 Pro is happening Friday.

While you can pre-order it for delivery, for some fans, it's tradition to line up at a store and wait for it.

People are already in line in Palo Alto.

While many fans were hoping to see Apple CEO Tim Cook -- who sometimes shows up on Launch Day at the Palo Alto location -- there's now video proof he won't be there.

He just made an appearance in New York Friday morning at the grand opening of the Fifth Avenue store.

