Apple iPhone 11 release: Fans lining up in Bay Area, around the world

Meet Jonathan Chang- who is in line in Palo Alto to get the new iPhone. There is no need to be here- you can order online and have it delivered to you. So why is he here ?

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- The global launch of Apple's iPhone 11 and 11 Pro is happening Friday.While you can pre-order it for delivery, for some fans, it's tradition to line up at a store and wait for it.People are already in line in Palo Alto.While many fans were hoping to see Apple CEO Tim Cook -- who sometimes shows up on Launch Day at the Palo Alto location -- there's now video proof he won't be there.He just made an appearance in New York Friday morning at the grand opening of the Fifth Avenue store.