games

Time for virtual farmers to retire as Farmville shuts down with end of Adobe Flash

Farmville on Facebook was popular game over 10 years ago
Attention virtual farmers: You're now retired.

One of Facebook's earliest successes, "Farmville," is no longer supported by Adobe, CNN reported.

"Farmville" was a popular game more than 10 years ago.

Users tended to digital fields and harvested fake vegetables.

RELATED: Debt collectors can find you on Facebook, Instagram
EMBED More News Videos

Consumer Reports has some tips on managing debt collections in the digital age.



The game shut down for good Thursday, a victim of outdated Adobe Flash Player software.

Adobe decided to kill Flash after it declined in popularity due to its difficulty running on mobile phones.

Apple blocked it completely from its iPhones back in 2010, citing security issues.

RELATED: How to filter hate speech from your social media feed

Adobe has now abandoned support for Flash, and will block all Flash content Jan. 12.

If you still had money to use for in-app additions on "Farmville," game maker Zynga says "tough luck."

It's not issuing refunds on that money.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologygamesfacebookadobe systemsu.s. & world
GAMES
Video game boom creates jobs, benefits Bay area economy
Board game sales soar as pandemic continues
Chicago defense attorney makes board game to help teens with police interactions
Atari-themed, video game-centric hotel design unveiled
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Defiant Napa restaurant offers in-person dining
Nancy Pelosi's SF home vandalized overnight
Should pregnant women get the vaccine? Medical experts weigh in
Rain for 7 days straight in Bay Area, forecast shows
Warriors' James Wiseman 'tweaks' ankle in loss to Portland
Pop-up aims to support SJ's struggling service industry
East Bay child prodigy paints for a purpose
Show More
WATCH: Celebrate the new year with this NYE fireworks show in SF
Is Brexit good or bad? UK enters 'new chapter' outside EU
Armed Forces Bowl post-game brawl leaves players injured
New CA laws going into effect in 2021
Want to apply for a 2nd PPP loan? Here's how businesses qualify
More TOP STORIES News