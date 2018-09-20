DMV

Frustration grows at Bay Area DMV offices after 'technical glitch' causes delays

EMBED </>More Videos

The DMV says a major outage that affected locations in the Bay Area and across California has been fixed, but delays still persist. (@Ninabeans18/Twitter)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There are more problems for the California Department of Motor Vehicles as a technical glitch forced major delays at dozens of field offices across the state.

"It's always frustrating when you go to the DMV," said Oakland resident Louisa Lynn. "They're s till kind of doing the things that we were doing 10 years ago and still working in an archaic system that can't seem to keep up with the population of drivers."

RELATED: DMV taking steps to reduce long wait times

As lines continued to grow throughout the morning, DMV engineers scrambled to fix a router issue that stalled services and transactions from being processed.

"Th earliest appointment I was able to get was in December... and I can't wait until then to get a replacement ID," said Richard Alcera of Hayward.

The DMV was criticized in recent months for skyrocketing wait times, which until Thursday's hiccup, had reportedly been getting better. Officials say the outage occurred overnight but went unnoticed until employees came into work Thursday morning.

RELATED: Oakland-based startup disrupting DMV appt. process

"It is kind of upsetting. It's like I'm kind of mad at myself too for losing my ID, but at the same time, it's like I wish this line would move faster so that I could get out of here as soon as possible," says Alcera.

The agency hopes to modernize its decades-old computer system within the next four years, but until then, many customers are trying to take it all in stride.

"When things go wrong, they're wrong. It's not going to go smoothly, so you just have to kind of accept it," said Fremont resident Corey Freund.

Some DMV field offices reported computer outages lasting up to four hours. At least 12 locations in the Bay Area were impacted.

Are you waiting at the DMV? Share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now and we may show them online or on TV.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyDMVdrivingcarbay areacomputersSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DMV
Consumer Catch-up: CVS puts Enfamil back on store shelves, DMV help for wait times
Mixed results at DMV office as director tours Bay Area location
DMV taking steps to reduce long wait times
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
More DMV
TECHNOLOGY
Some San Mateo residents upset over planned installation of Verizon antennas on utility poles
Toys help kids dive into augmented reality
Stanford researchers to introduce new version of 'JackRabbot'
Houston man already camped at Apple store for new iPhone
More Technology
Top Stories
Insight into what Dr. Blasey Ford told Rep. Eshoo about Kavanaugh allegations
Get paid $1,000 a day to eat pizza at home
Red flags equal serious warnings in Sonoma County
Alleged permit fraud by SF engineering firm may have endangered residents
New California law to limit plastic straws in restaurants
Disney raises more than $1 million for Hurricane Florence relief
Solano Co. animal facility known for rescuing chickens forced to shut down
San Leandro PD offers crime prevention program to local businesses
Show More
VIDEO: Anna Eshoo discusses meeting with Dr. Blasey Ford
Marcus Semien and Stephen Piscotty lead A's to 21-3 win over Angels
Family of Kavanaugh accuser pens open letter of support
Mother arrested for taking phone away from teenage daughter
Horses rescued from neck-deep floodwater in Florence aftermath
More News