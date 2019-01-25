VIDEO GAME

EA investigates 'login issues across all of our games and services' as gamers unable to connect

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
EA Sports is investigating sign in problems as gamers are unable to connect to the online server.

EA says they are looking into "login issues across all of our games and services."

It appears, from tweets by EA Help, that the issue started with the Anthem game demo and got worse from there.

The issue is affecting the entire EA system.

You may even have trouble accessing EA Help, according to the Twitter account:

