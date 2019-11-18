Technology

Google launching new gaming service 'Stadia' this week

Google is set to unveil a new gaming service this week.

The tech company says it is launching Stadia, a service for streaming and playing games, in 14 countries on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Stadia users don't need a hard copy of games or a console, just the controller.

To play on Stadia this year, people will have to buy a special subscription bundle for $130.

Other subscription options won't be available until next year.

Video game analysts say the content Stadia offers will make or break the service.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyinternetgooglevideo gameu.s. & worldelectronics
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Building A Better Bay Area: Fremont Town Hall
PG&E warns it could turn off power this week
5 Democratic candidates participate in Los Angeles forum
Students hold DACA protest during USF soccer game
49ers rally to beat Cardinals 36-26
Raiders on 3-game win streak after beating Bengals 17-10
SF ice cream shop vandalized for 2nd time
Show More
Park ranger stabbed after freeway pursuit in San Francisco
Chemistry professors accused of making meth in school lab
Reporter's notebook: Behind the scenes of verdicts in Hillsborough heiress murder trial
'The only superstar is Jesus': Kanye West speaks at Lakewood
Day care worker fired for leaving nasty note in boy's lunch
More TOP STORIES News