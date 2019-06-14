google

Google's new AR tool brings wild animals to wherever you are!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Is that a giant panda in the newsroom? Not, really!

It's Google's new tool, where you can bring wild animals to life (sort of).

They look so life-like, even ABC7 News reporter Wayne Freedman was impressed.

"They didn't have that when I was a little boy," said Freedman.

If you Google "giant panda" on your phone an interactive 3D bear arrives.

It works for other animals too including, tigers, snakes and hedgehogs... oh my!

"If you've got an AR-enabled phone, you can now bring select animals right into your space for a safari (or safe snuggle) with Search," tweeted Google.

