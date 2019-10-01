'Goose Game': The untitled video game that's taking the world by storm

my parent/guardian buying untitled goose game for me !!! pic.twitter.com/znpvq0MK3Y — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 28, 2019

oh my god he only bought me goose game to distract me from changing the channel to Ohio state — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 28, 2019

welp as a contrarian, I wanted to hate goose game but I LOVE IT — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 29, 2019

A new video game featuring a goose appears to be a big hit. Players act as a goose, and run around tormenting the people of a nice English village.The developer says the idea of a goose wreaking havoc started as a joke, but it took off.The goose runs around doing things like tossing people's clothes into a fountain when they're not looking.The game can be played on the PC, Mac and Nintendo Switch.Even model Chrissy Teigen is obsessed.She tweeted, "I wanted to hate goose game but I LOVE IT."