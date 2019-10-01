video game

'Goose Game': The untitled video game that's taking the world by storm

A new video game featuring a goose appears to be a big hit. Players act as a goose, and run around tormenting the people of a nice English village.

The developer says the idea of a goose wreaking havoc started as a joke, but it took off.

The goose runs around doing things like tossing people's clothes into a fountain when they're not looking.

The game can be played on the PC, Mac and Nintendo Switch.

Even model Chrissy Teigen is obsessed.

She tweeted, "I wanted to hate goose game but I LOVE IT."



