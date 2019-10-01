'Goose Game': The untitled video game that's taking the world by storm

The developer says the idea of a goose wreaking havoc started as a joke, but it took off.
The goose runs around doing things like tossing people's clothes into a fountain when they're not looking.
The game can be played on the PC, Mac and Nintendo Switch.
Even model Chrissy Teigen is obsessed.
She tweeted, "I wanted to hate goose game but I LOVE IT."
my parent/guardian buying untitled goose game for me !!! pic.twitter.com/znpvq0MK3Y— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 28, 2019
oh my god he only bought me goose game to distract me from changing the channel to Ohio state— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 28, 2019
welp as a contrarian, I wanted to hate goose game but I LOVE IT— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 29, 2019