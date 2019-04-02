Technology

'Coders' author Clive Thompson speaks with ABC7 about how coding is benefiting, harming our lives

EMBED <>More Videos

From AI to cybersecurity, coding is changing our world and our lives.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Coding is becoming a technical career more people are flocking to, which enables them to have great power in our everyday lives. Clive Thompson, author of "Coders; The making of a New Tribe and the Remaking of the World" speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze and Reggie Aqui about how it is altering jobs, privacy, and affecting so many people on a daily basis.

