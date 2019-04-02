Technology

Tech journalist and author of 'Coders' Clive Thompson speaks with ABC7's Reggie Aqui and Kristen Sze about how coding is benefiting and harming our lives

EMBED <>More Videos

From AI to cybersecurity, coding is changing our world and our lives.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Coding is becoming a technical career more people are flocking to which enables them to have great power in our everyday lives. Clive Thompson, author of "Coders; The making of a New Tribe and the Remaking of the World" speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze and Reggie Aqui about how it is altering jobs, privacy, and affecting so many people on a daily basis.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View."

You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysan franciscocomputerstechnologycareerssecurity
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sierra snowpack is at its 4th highest level ever recorded
BART Police Chief Carlos Rojas announces retirement
Police arrest suspect Eric Holder in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Research shows thoughts of coffee can give you a boost
2 teenage boys electrocuted while rescuing dog from canal
PG&E CEO singled out in court by judge over wildfire prevention
Photos released of suspect in beating at Denny's in Fremont
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy with chance of light, scattered showers
Consumer Catch-Up: Netflix rates, new phone scams, and more
Atmospheric River likely to impact Giants' home opener
Green, Curry, Durant fined for criticizing officials
LAPD explains stampede at Nipsey Hussle vigil
More TOP STORIES News