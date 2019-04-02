Tech journalist and author of 'Coders' Clive Thompson speaks with ABC7's Reggie Aqui and Kristen Sze about how coding is benefiting and harming our lives

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Coding is becoming a technical career more people are flocking to which enables them to have great power in our everyday lives. Clive Thompson, author of "Coders; The making of a New Tribe and the Remaking of the World" speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze and Reggie Aqui about how it is altering jobs, privacy, and affecting so many people on a daily basis.