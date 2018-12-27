MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --Instagram's new layout isn't the only thing that went sideways, Thursday morning. So, did people's reaction to the change.
Some users completely lost their minds when Instagram briefly changed its layout from scrolling up and down to side-to-side.
Some even threatened to stage a boycott, others said "No. Instagram. No."
But don't worry. Everything is back to normal with Instagram offering an explanation, saying it was just a test.
"Sorry about that, this was supposed to be a very small test but we went broader than we anticipated," tweeted Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram.
What do you think of the change?