INSTAGRAM

Instagram update: Platform tests scrolling side-to-side

EMBED </>More Videos

Instagram's new layout isn't the only thing that went sideways, Thursday morning. So, did people's reaction to the change.

ABC7 News
MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
Instagram's new layout isn't the only thing that went sideways, Thursday morning. So, did people's reaction to the change.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus confirms secret wedding to Liam Hemsworth

Some users completely lost their minds when Instagram briefly changed its layout from scrolling up and down to side-to-side.

Some even threatened to stage a boycott, others said "No. Instagram. No."

RELATED: Facebook says software bug may have exposed photos of 6.8 million users

But don't worry. Everything is back to normal with Instagram offering an explanation, saying it was just a test.

"Sorry about that, this was supposed to be a very small test but we went broader than we anticipated," tweeted Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram.

What do you think of the change?
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologysocial mediasocial appsinstagraminstagram storiesfacebooktechnologyu.s. & worldMenlo Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
INSTAGRAM
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Pete Davidson OK after alarming Instagram post: NYPD
Kevin Hart tweet fallout: What does your social media history reveal?
Instagram releases first-ever gift guide
More instagram
TECHNOLOGY
Elon Musk unveils underground transit tunnel in SoCal
District of Columbia sues Facebook over Cambridge Analytica's access to user data
Report: Facebook gave companies access to users' personal information
Nonprofit group installing solar systems for low-Income families
More Technology
Top Stories
LIVE: Newman police update on manhunt for accused cop killer
Judge suspends criminal proceedings for Nia Wilson's alleged killer
Authorities searching for inmate who escaped San Quentin State Prison
WATCH LIVE: College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose
Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas Eve with flight attendant daughter
Community remembers fallen Newman officer
Mom gifted teddy bear with late son's voice recording
Former Walmart Santa Claus arrested after bodies of his 2 kids found in backyard
Show More
Hospitals to list service costs online January 1st
Superintendent: Ref in hair controversy won't officiate in district again
3 charged in shooting at Ohio gender reveal party for woman who wasn't pregnant
Accuweather Forecast: Becoming breezy today
Mom catches son cheating on math homework using Alexa
More News