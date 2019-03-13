Technology

Facebook, Instagram down: Users seeing 'failed to load' message

EMBED <>More Videos

Reported outages for Facebook and Instagram

Are you trying to log into Facebook on your phone or desktop? You might have to wait a while because it appears to be down for many users.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, is also displaying a "failed to load" message for some users when trying to upload photos to the platform.

According to Facebook for developers, this is a partial outage.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," a Facebook spokesperson told ABC News.

Users took to Twitter to express their concern (but mainly sarcasm).





Report a Typo
Related topics:
technologyncfacebooktechnologyus worldinstagram
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
Gov. Newsom signs execution moratorium in Calif.
R. Kelly appears in court for child support hearing
Earthquake strikes near Hawaii's Kilauea volcano
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
SF mayor appoints city's first LGBT fire chief
LIST: Bay Area people charged in alleged college admissions scam
Show More
Paul Manafort sentenced to more than 3.5 additional years in prison
Accuweather Forecast: Brighter, warmer and calmer ahead
Bay Area parents allegedly involved in college admissions scam worried about exposure by media
3-story building collapses in Nigeria with children inside
Alex Trebek returns to "Jeopardy!" following cancer announcement
More TOP STORIES News