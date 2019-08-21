'Jabbrrbox' personal workspaces come to Oakland Airport

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Meet the new version of a phone booth now at Oakland International Airport.The pods are called "jabbrrboxes." Two of them are up and running in Terminal 2 at the airport.Inside you'll find a desk and chair, wifi, USB charging ports, and one of the hardest amenities to find in an airport: privacy.You can rent the pod for 30 minutes at a cost of $15.These are the first jabbrrboxes on the west coast.