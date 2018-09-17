SPACEX

SpaceX says Japanese billionaire will be first private passenger on rocket trip around moon

EMBED </>More Videos

SpaceX says Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa will be the first private passenger on a solo rocket trip around the moon. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

LOS ANGELES --
SpaceX says Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa will be first private passenger on a solo rocket trip around the moon.

The 42-year-old entrepreneur appeared at an event Monday evening at the space launch company's headquarters of the space launch company near Los Angeles.

RELATED: SpaceX changes plans to send tourists around the moon

He says it's been his lifelong dream to go into space. He says just thinking about the journey gets his heart racing.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk says Maezawa will fly to the moon aboard a new rocket called the BFR, which is still in development.

The reusable 118-meter (387-foot) rocket will have its own dedicated passenger ship.

The average distance from Earth to the moon is about 237,685 miles (382,500 kilometers). No one has been there since an Apollo mission in 1972.

For more stories related to SpaceX, visit this page.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologySpaceXmoonspaceelon musku.s. & worldtourist
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SpaceX changes plans to send tourists around the moon
SPACEX
SpaceX changes plans to send tourists around the moon
SpaceX launches Block 5 version Falcon 9 rocket
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to charge $200K for space rides
Kevin Durant, other famous Bay Area names honored on TIME's 100 list
More SpaceX
TECHNOLOGY
Some complain new iPhones are too big for hands of women
SpaceX changes plans to send tourists around the moon
Some Mill Valley residents concerned 5G could be bad for your health
'Password spraying' poses new threat to cyber security
More Technology
Top Stories
Parents speak at rally for child in coma at Oakland hospital
Sacramento Co. deputy killed, another wounded after exchanging gunfire with suspect
4 students hit by cars across Bay Area
Washington Post reporter details Kavanaugh allegations
Who is Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sex assault?
Christine Blasey Ford has deep roots in Palo Alto area
Hand written note containing 'direct threat' to Livermore High School found in school bathroom
Battle escalates over Angel Island-Tiburon ferry
Show More
East Bay leaders urge veto of BART housing bill
Museum of Ice Cream makes San Francisco its home
SJ's homeless tent village hoping for new site
Florence death toll rises to 32 as storm heads northeast
AccuWeather Forecast: Morning clouds before sunshine, cool temps
More News