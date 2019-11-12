Technology

What were those lights in the sky? SpaceX satellite launch creates celestial sight

By ABC7.com staff
It's not aliens.

From California to the East Coast, sky gazers reported seeing a string of unusual lights in the sky Monday evening.

SpaceX is reporting it launched 60 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Monday.



The satellites were initially deployed at a lower orbit - at an altitude of about 174 miles - making them more visible on Earth. But after company engineers review the initial data, the satellite thrusters will push them up to a higher orbit.

The company describes the project's mission as helping develop a new broadband internet system.

"Enabled by a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites, Starlink will provide fast, reliable internet to populations with little or no connectivity, including those in rural communities and places where existing services are too expensive or unreliable," the company said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyspacexinternetsatellitesspace
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
BART GM apologizes to man handcuffed after eating sandwich
Here's 'basically everything' you can watch on Disney Plus
49ers gearing up for MNF showdown with Seahawks on ABC7
WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: Man killed by off-duty officer, salute to veterans, Giants introduce new GM
49ers legend Steve Young talks about Niners, time on team
E40 drops new 49er fan anthem, 'Niner Gang'
Mother of Vallejo man killed by off-duty cop speaks out
Show More
Former President Jimmy Carter hospitalized in Atlanta
SF's new DA, Chesa Boudin, leads with compassion
Man fatally shot by off-duty officer in Vallejo
Humpbacks whales 'watch' whale watchers in amazing video
With Authority: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle
More TOP STORIES News