FACEBOOK

LIST: Members of Congress questioning Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with a group of entrepreneurs and innovators during a discussion at Cortex Innovation Community technology hub in St. Louis, Nov. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be in the hot seat to testify before lawmakers over the recent privacy leak scandal that may have affected millions of people.

WATCH LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress on data sharing

Here's a full list of members of the Senate Judiciary, Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation, and the Senate Energy and Commerce committees, which will be questioning Zuckerberg.

Senate Judiciary Committee:

Chairman Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA)

Ranking Member Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)

Majority Members:

Senator Orrin G. Hatch (R-UT)

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX)

Senator Michael S. Lee (R-UT)

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE)

Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ)

Senator Mike Crapo (R-ID)

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA)

Minority Members:

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA)

Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT)

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL)

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI)

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Senator Christopher A. Coons (D-DE)

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)

Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI)

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ)

Senate Committee on Commerce, Science & Transportation:

Chairman Senator John Thune (R-SD)

Ranking Member Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL)

Majority Members:

Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS)

Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO)

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE)

Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS)

Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK)

Senator Dean Heller (R-NV)

Senator Jim Inhofe (R-OK)

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT)

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI)

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO)

Senator Todd Young (R-IN)

Minority Members:

Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA)

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)

Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI)

Senator Ed Markey (D-MA)

Senator Tom Udall (D-NM)

Senator Gary Peters (D-MI)

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)

Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)

Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH)

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV)

Senator Jon Tester (D-MT)

Committee on Energy and Commerce:

Chairman Greg Walden (R-OR)

Vice Chairman Joe Barton (R-TX)

Ranking Member Frank Pallone (D-NJ)

Majority Members:

Fred Upton (R-MI)

John Shimkus (R-IL)

Michael Burgess (R-TX)

Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Steve Scalise (R-LA)

Robert Latta (R-OH)

Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA)

Gregg Harper (R-MS)

Leonard Lance (R-NJ)

Brett Guthrie (R-KY)

Pete Olson (R-TX)

David McKinley (R-WV)

Adam Kinzinger (R-IL)

Morgan Griffith (R-VA)

Gus Bilirakis (R-FL)

Bill Johnson (R-OH)

Billy Long (R-MO)

Larry Bucshon (R-IN)

Bill Flores (R-TX)

Susan Brooks (R-IN)

Markwayne Mullin (R-OK)

Richard Hudson (R-NC)

Chris Collins (R-NY)

Kevin Cramer (R-ND)

Tim Walberg (R-MI)

Mimi Walters (R-CA)

Ryan Costello (R-PA)

Buddy Carter (R-GA)

Jeff Duncan (R-SC)

Minority Members:

Bobby Rush (D-IL)

Anna Eshoo (D-CA)

Eliot Engel (D-NY)

Gene Green (D-TX)

Diana Degette (D-CO)

Michael Doyle (D-PA)

Janice Schakowsky (D-IL)

G.K. Butterfield (D-NC)

Doris Matsui (D-CA)

Kathy Castor (D-FL)

John Sarbanes (D-MD)

Jerry McNerny (D-CA)

Peter Welch (D-VT)

Ben Lujan (D-NM)

Paul Tonko (D-NY)

Yvette Clarke (D-NY)

David Loebsack (D-IA)

Kurt Schrader (D-OR)

Joseph Kennedy (D-MA)

Tony Cardenas (D-CA)

Raul Ruiz (D-CA)

Scott Peters (D-CA)

Debbie Dingell (D-MI)

RELATED: How to delete your Facebook and more

Click here for more stories and videos related to Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyfacebookcongressmark zuckerbergdata breachsocial mediasecurity breachlawsuitcourtcourt casesenateWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
How to delete your Facebook and more
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
FACEBOOK
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Twitter suspends account of Alex Jones for 'inciting violence'
Consumer Catch-up: Facebook banking data, FDA recalls blood pressure drugs
CNET's Ian Sherr discusses implications of InfoWars ban
Teacher creates no-homework policy so students can enjoy family time
More facebook
TECHNOLOGY
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Tips on getting a password manager
How the worldwide ATM hacking threat could affect you and your money
Los Angeles subway system to screen passengers with body scanners
I-Team investigation: The risks of using fast payment apps
More Technology
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News