WASHINGTON (KGO) --Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be in the hot seat to testify before lawmakers over the recent privacy leak scandal that may have affected millions of people.
Here's a full list of members of the Senate Judiciary, Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation, and the Senate Energy and Commerce committees, which will be questioning Zuckerberg.
Senate Judiciary Committee:
Chairman Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA)
Ranking Member Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)
Majority Members:
Senator Orrin G. Hatch (R-UT)
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC)
Senator John Cornyn (R-TX)
Senator Michael S. Lee (R-UT)
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX)
Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE)
Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ)
Senator Mike Crapo (R-ID)
Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC)
Senator John Kennedy (R-LA)
Minority Members:
Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA)
Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT)
Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL)
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI)
Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)
Senator Christopher A. Coons (D-DE)
Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)
Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI)
Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ)
Senate Committee on Commerce, Science & Transportation:
Chairman Senator John Thune (R-SD)
Ranking Member Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL)
Majority Members:
Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS)
Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO)
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX)
Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE)
Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS)
Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK)
Senator Dean Heller (R-NV)
Senator Jim Inhofe (R-OK)
Senator Mike Lee (R-UT)
Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI)
Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)
Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO)
Senator Todd Young (R-IN)
Minority Members:
Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA)
Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)
Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)
Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI)
Senator Ed Markey (D-MA)
Senator Tom Udall (D-NM)
Senator Gary Peters (D-MI)
Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)
Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)
Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH)
Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV)
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT)
Committee on Energy and Commerce:
Chairman Greg Walden (R-OR)
Vice Chairman Joe Barton (R-TX)
Ranking Member Frank Pallone (D-NJ)
Majority Members:
Fred Upton (R-MI)
John Shimkus (R-IL)
Michael Burgess (R-TX)
Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)
Steve Scalise (R-LA)
Robert Latta (R-OH)
Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA)
Gregg Harper (R-MS)
Leonard Lance (R-NJ)
Brett Guthrie (R-KY)
Pete Olson (R-TX)
David McKinley (R-WV)
Adam Kinzinger (R-IL)
Morgan Griffith (R-VA)
Gus Bilirakis (R-FL)
Bill Johnson (R-OH)
Billy Long (R-MO)
Larry Bucshon (R-IN)
Bill Flores (R-TX)
Susan Brooks (R-IN)
Markwayne Mullin (R-OK)
Richard Hudson (R-NC)
Chris Collins (R-NY)
Kevin Cramer (R-ND)
Tim Walberg (R-MI)
Mimi Walters (R-CA)
Ryan Costello (R-PA)
Buddy Carter (R-GA)
Jeff Duncan (R-SC)
Minority Members:
Bobby Rush (D-IL)
Anna Eshoo (D-CA)
Eliot Engel (D-NY)
Gene Green (D-TX)
Diana Degette (D-CO)
Michael Doyle (D-PA)
Janice Schakowsky (D-IL)
G.K. Butterfield (D-NC)
Doris Matsui (D-CA)
Kathy Castor (D-FL)
John Sarbanes (D-MD)
Jerry McNerny (D-CA)
Peter Welch (D-VT)
Ben Lujan (D-NM)
Paul Tonko (D-NY)
Yvette Clarke (D-NY)
David Loebsack (D-IA)
Kurt Schrader (D-OR)
Joseph Kennedy (D-MA)
Tony Cardenas (D-CA)
Raul Ruiz (D-CA)
Scott Peters (D-CA)
Debbie Dingell (D-MI)
