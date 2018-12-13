APPLE

LIVE: Officials discuss Apple's plan to build Austin campus

AUSTIN, TX (KGO) --
Apple is expanding to Texas. The company made the announcement Thursday morning, saying it plans to build a $1 billion campus in Austin. The campus will cover 133 acres and Apple will hire 5,000 employees with the capacity to grow to 15,000 employees.

Apple says it's also establishing new sites in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City. It's also expanding current sites in Pittsburgh, New York and Boulder, Colorado over the next three years. In all 20,000 jobs nationwide by 2023. Apple predicts its Miami office will double in size.

RELATED: Chinese court bans some iPhones over Qualcomm dispute

Apple will also invest $10 billion in U.S. data centers, with plans to spend $4.5 billion by the end of next year.

