Technology

Microsoft down: Users unable to access certain services

A recent issue at Microsoft has caused services to go down, creating problems for users trying to access their accounts.

According to the tech company, users may not be able to access the following Microsoft 365 services:

  • Outlook.com
  • Microsoft Teams including Teams Live Event
  • Office.com


Additionally, Microsoft added that Power Platform and Dynamics 365 properties are affected by this incident.

On its site, the company stated, "Existing customer sessions are not impacted and any user who is logged in to an existing session would be able to continue their sessions."

It's not known what may have caused the services to go down, but Microsoft is exploring its re-connectivity options.

For more details on the latest Microsoft 365 Status health update, visit Microsoft's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyemailstechnologyu.s. & worldmicrosoft
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live updates: More than 53K evacuated from 'explosive' Glass Fire
LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders, warnings in North Bay
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
North Bay wildfires ravage California's wine country | PHOTOS
Bay Area air quality expected to deteriorate: Here's when it will get bad
Newsom urges CA to get flu shot before next COVID-19 wave
What we know about the fires burning in the Bay Area
Show More
California passes first-in-nation plastics recycling law
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Glass Incident explodes to 11,000 acres in the North Bay
Santa Rosa man stays back to save home from Glass Incident fires
Newsom signs law to grow mental health coverage
More TOP STORIES News