CELLPHONE

Motorola bringing back 'Razr' phone with a few upgrades

EMBED </>More Videos

Motorola bringing back 'Razr' phone with a few upgrades. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on January 19, 2019.

Motorola is reaching into its vault to bring back its famous "Razr" cellphone, but it will come with a few upgrades.

The sleek flip phone that debuted back in 2004, will be released as a smartphone, with a foldable screen.

The Wall Street Journal reports the phone will be exclusively sold through Verizon, but you'll need to shell out $1,500 to get it.

It's expected to be released sometime next month.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldcellphonemotorolabusinessconsumerconsumer concerns
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CELLPHONE
Government shutdown makes it harder to dodge robocalls
Bay Area man tracks stolen laptop for 2 years, 7,000 miles
Selfie-related hand injuries becoming more common
#ABC7Now: Contact ABC7 News
More cellphone
TECHNOLOGY
Car camera CEO explains how this tech can help you
'Amazon for Teens' gives 13 to 17-year-olds moderated profiles
New software may put an end to Netflix password sharing
Earthquake early warning app for LA County available for download
More Technology
Top Stories
Trump makes major announcement regarding government shutdown
PHOTOS: 2019 Women's March across Bay Area
Boys in 'MAGA' hats mock indigenous elder in DC: VIDEO
Women's March signs and calls to action: PHOTOS
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
East Bay 5-year-old fights rare disease, needs bone marrow transplant
Women's March demonstrations around the country: PHOTOS
1st murder sentence commuted after passage of 'accomplice' law
Show More
Food banks helping unpaid TSA workers during shutdown
CA basketball team told to 'tone it down' after 116-10 victory
66 killed in fireball at illegal Mexico pipeline tap; 85 missing
Accuweather Forecast: Partly cloudy with scattered showers
What you need to know about Bay Area Women's March 2019
More News