drones

Mountain View officials make pitch for drone use

By Anser Hassan
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- Drones are a controversial topic. In the South Bay on Tuesday night, the Mountain View City Council will discuss possibly buying some for city use.

In early February, Fremont police used a drone to locate a missing teen, which they say would have otherwise taken several hours and lots of resources. That's the type of technological advantage Mountain View is looking to gain.

"We have shoreline, we have major city, we have suburb. There is a lot of potential use here for it," says Katie Nelson, a spokesperson for the Mountain View Police Department.

In a memo to the city, Mountain View's police, fire and public works departments outlined how drone technology would allow for "safer" and "more efficient" ways to serve the community.

That memo will be discussed at length at Tuesday night's city council meeting, the first official discussion on a possible drone program.

Mountain View resident Elisa Canzoneri supports using drones in her city. "I imagine that if you can control an area, you are more aware of crimes, and things happening around it," says Canzoneri.

But safety could come at the risk of personal privacy.

"Technology moves faster than laws, and scenarios where they can be used. So, it (may be) better in these cases to discuss it, and then use it," says Ashish Sahu, who has lived in Mountain View for the past six years.

Those are some of the same issues raised by the ACLU.

Some of their big concerns are using drones to track individuals, or discriminatory targeting of specific groups, like gangs. They are also concerns over new uses, such as expanding from surveillance to actual intervention in situations on the ground.
But Nelson insists they are working on protocols to address those concerns.

"A typical private citizen could fly really low and potentially film into a home. We would never do that," says Nelson.

According to the memo sent to city council, these drones would not be armed. It goes on to say that duplication and distribution of drone footage would be prohibited, and drones won't be used for random or proactive surveillance.

"We would actually have to go to the location where this incident is occurring, and launch from there. We would not be flying from the police department to wherever," explains Nelson.

Though still in the beginning stages, if the city decides to move forward, possible next steps would include the individual departments coming up with drone policies specific to their department, as well as a budget.

Even then, Nelson says the first drones to fly over the city, would be at least a year away. Drone training itself can take up to eight months.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologymountain viewsafetydronesfirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRONES
Drone with fireworks strapped to it found on building in Downtown LA
New attachment turns drones into aerial flamethrowers
Drone reveals shark swimming near photographer's children
Trump says Iran may have shot down US drone by mistake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News