SPACE

NASA adds Exoplanet Travel Bureau to its website

This Aug. 26, 2003 image made available by NASA shows Mars as it lines up with the Sun and the Earth. Photographed by the Hubble Space Telescope. (NASA/J. Bell)

NASA has a new feature that lets you visit places where no man has gone before. You can now virtually explore exoplanets as a space tourist.

NASA added the Exoplanet Travel Bureau to its website.


Here's how it works, you can "click to explore the galaxy" and choose between six different planets beyond our solar system.

Once you've found a planet you want to visit... You can click to explore the surface. Of course, these are artist renderings of what the exoplanets look like. No photos of them exist.

Click here for more stories on space.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologynasau.s. & worldspaceinternet
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPACE
Defense Dept. ties with Silicon Valley could grow with Space Force plan
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
SpaceX launches Block 5 version Falcon 9 rocket
TDIH: Armstrong becomes 1st man to walk on the moon
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to charge $200K for space rides
More space
TECHNOLOGY
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Tips on getting a password manager
How the worldwide ATM hacking threat could affect you and your money
Los Angeles subway system to screen passengers with body scanners
I-Team investigation: The risks of using fast payment apps
More Technology
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News