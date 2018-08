Novato Verizon customers say they've received rebates for signal issues

EMBED >More News Videos Novato residents say their Verizon service has been unpredictable for more than a week. So what do you do if you don't have service?

Consumers who are experiencing cellphone signal problems are now telling 7 On Your Side they have received rebates from Verizon.One customer reported a $30 rebate and another said they received $50.The important thing is for you to keep track of any service problems you are experiencing. That way, when you talk with customer service and request a refund, you have the information on hand to prove you have suffered a loss.Verizon said it will "be happy to investigate each inquiry on a case-by-case basis."Customers can reach Verizon by clicking here