Novato Verizon customers say they've received rebates for signal issues

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) --Consumers who are experiencing cellphone signal problems are now telling 7 On Your Side they have received rebates from Verizon.
One customer reported a $30 rebate and another said they received $50.
The important thing is for you to keep track of any service problems you are experiencing. That way, when you talk with customer service and request a refund, you have the information on hand to prove you have suffered a loss.
Verizon said it will "be happy to investigate each inquiry on a case-by-case basis."
