7 ON YOUR SIDE

Novato Verizon customers say they've received rebates for signal issues

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumers who are experiencing problems with their cellphone service in Novato are now telling 7 On Your Side they have received rebates from Verizon. (KGO-TV)

By
NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) --
Consumers who are experiencing cellphone signal problems are now telling 7 On Your Side they have received rebates from Verizon.

One customer reported a $30 rebate and another said they received $50.

RELATED: Verizon says signal woes should end soon for Novato customers

The important thing is for you to keep track of any service problems you are experiencing. That way, when you talk with customer service and request a refund, you have the information on hand to prove you have suffered a loss.

Verizon said it will "be happy to investigate each inquiry on a case-by-case basis."

Customers can reach Verizon by clicking here.

Click here for more stories and videos on Verizon Wireless.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

VIDEO: What should you do if you lost your Verizon phone service?
EMBED More News Videos

Novato residents say their Verizon service has been unpredictable for more than a week. So what do you do if you don't have service?

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologycellphoneverizonbusinessconsumerconsumer concerns7 On Your SiderefundNovato
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Verizon says signal woes should end after Thursday for Novato customers
TIPS: What to do if you lose cell service
Verizon customers in Novato without cell service for 10+ days
Woman switches cellphone carriers but the old one keeps billing her
7 On Your Side helps Livermore woman cancel Verizon charge
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Why travel agents are still relevant
Choosing a Travel Agent
Tips on getting a password manager
More 7 On Your Side
TECHNOLOGY
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Tips on getting a password manager
How the worldwide ATM hacking threat could affect you and your money
Los Angeles subway system to screen passengers with body scanners
I-Team investigation: The risks of using fast payment apps
More Technology
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News