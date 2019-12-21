SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When you use your mobile device and many apps, your location is tracked and that data sold. But you've probably never seen it, not like this.
The New York Times has compiled a stunning report based on 50 billion location pings across the country -- each represented by a green dot.
ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze interviewed New York Times writer and editor Stuart Thompson about why this is so dangerous and what the public needs to know.
They discuss which companies are behind the data, how tech companies track your move, and if this could be a national security threat.
The conclusion, our every move can be pinpointed and identified.
Watch the full interview in the player above.
Our every move tracked by device location data, not even President Trump is exempt, reports the New York Times
