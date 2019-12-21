Technology

Our every move tracked by device location data, not even President Trump is exempt, reports the New York Times

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When you use your mobile device and many apps, your location is tracked and that data sold. But you've probably never seen it, not like this.

The New York Times has compiled a stunning report based on 50 billion location pings across the country -- each represented by a green dot.

ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze interviewed New York Times writer and editor Stuart Thompson about why this is so dangerous and what the public needs to know.

They discuss which companies are behind the data, how tech companies track your move, and if this could be a national security threat.

The conclusion, our every move can be pinpointed and identified.

Watch the full interview in the player above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysan franciscosecurity breachcrime databasetechnologymobile appdata breachsecurity
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community rallies behind Menlo Park parents, both fighting cancer
Bay Area stores prepare for Super Saturday holiday shoppers
Martial artists perform at East Bay's Kung Fu Night
Crane crash causes gridlock on Hwy 237 in San Jose
AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, cloudy skies, then showers tonight
Only on 7: Parents of SF defendant in Italian police officer's death discuss strategy with I-Team
Santa Claus delivers gifts to children in the North Bay by seaplane
Show More
Heartwarming reunions fill SFO's arrivals terminal
Ameritech Financial CEO pleads guilty to wire fraud, money laundering
Sonoma Sheriff releases video of deadly arrest
Police investigate death of 7-year-old boy at San Rafael elementary school
Driver hit girl because she believed she was Mexican: Police
More TOP STORIES News