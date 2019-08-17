Technology

Washington State Trooper finds driver parked on side of freeway with 8 phones playing 'Pokemon Go'

WASHINGTON STATE (KGO) -- One avid Pokemon player was caught trying to "catch them all," right on the side of a freeway.

A sergeant approached a car stopped on the shoulder and found not one, not two, but eight phones playing Pokemon Go.

The driver wasn't cited because the sergeant didn't see him driving.

So, he got off with a warning and was told to put the phones in the back seat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologywashingtonbizarrebuzzworthyfreewaywarningpokemon gopokemon
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prolific Oven closing all locations by end of August
BART tracks closed between Orinda and Walnut Creek stations this weekend
Judge 'alarmed' by video of SF attack
Strangers come for miles to mourn El Paso shooting victim
AccuWeather Forecast: Weekend cool-down starts today
Florida 9-year-old calls 911, helps deliver baby sister
Jewelry store manager fights off would-be robbers armed with sledgehammers: VIDEO
Show More
Allergic to cats? A new vaccine may fix that
Man survives 3 days pinned between tree, crashed ATV
Video shows man get struck by lightning while walking in storm
7 people shot at Snapchat house party in east Houston: Police
Tlaib declines to visit West Bank, citing Israeli conditions
More TOP STORIES News