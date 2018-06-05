SCHOOL SHOOTING

Pennsylvania students given bulletproof backpack panels

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 5, 2018. (WPVI)

GLEN MILLS, Pa. --
A company based in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania made headlines last month after creating foam-like inserts to protect kids from sports injuries that can be fatal.

Now, Unequal Technology has unveiled its newest, and perhaps most sobering, products.

Founder Robert Vito handed out bulletproof backpack panels to 8th graders at the Saint Cornelius School in Chadds Ford Monday morning.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with improving our schools

The company was asked to design a ballistic shield that would protect against rounds from a 357 and a 44 caliber hand gun.

And this week they unveiled them in the real world.

Not only were students given donated shields, Saint Cornelius is now one of the first schools in the country to have its entire faculty armored with bulletproof protection.

Click here for more stories on school shootings.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologybusinessschool shootingschoolu.s. & worldgun controlgunsPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL SHOOTING
Danville dad creates bulletproof backpack insert
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
30 gun emojis part of threat against school on Snapchat
Santa Fe HS shooter wasn't targeting anyone, attorney says
More school shooting
TECHNOLOGY
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Tips on getting a password manager
How the worldwide ATM hacking threat could affect you and your money
Los Angeles subway system to screen passengers with body scanners
I-Team investigation: The risks of using fast payment apps
More Technology
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News