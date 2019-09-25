abc11 troubleshooter

Private internet browsing won't protect you as much as you think

By Diane Wilson and Tonya Simpson
Private browsing options can help you hide your internet history from your family or roommate, but those incognito options might not offer as much protection as you think.

Most internet browsers offer an option to turn off history tracking and browse privately. Chrome calls it "Incognito," on Internet Explorer, it's "InPrivate," and Firefox and Safari offer "Private Browsing."

According to PC Mag, many people think private browsing will hide their history and protect them from viruses and ads, but that is not the case.

Most viruses and malware can cause problems regardless of your browsing mode. For example, if you download an attachment from a phishing email while you're in private mode that virus can still install itself on your computer.

The best protection against viruses and malware is antivirus software. You should also remember to never click on links or attachments in suspicious emails.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyabc11 troubleshootercomputerstechnology
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Social media users falling for fake brand ambassador offers
RetailMeNot will pay you $5,000 to go shopping
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White House memo: Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims
Mare Island fire breaks out after 2 power poles cut, firefighters say
Power shut down to nearly 1,500 in Sonoma, Napa counties
WATCH IN 60: Juul's CEO resigns, PG&E cuts power in the North Bay, free swimming in SF
Juul CEO steps down, company suspends advertising in US
AccuWeather Forecast: Dangerous heat, unhealthy air and high fire danger continue
Video shows drone dropping drugs, phone into Ohio jail
Show More
Person of interest detained in attack on realtor at SoCal open house
PG&E power shut off possibilities costing Bay Area wineries big bucks
13 children of firefighters killed on 9/11 graduate from FDNY
Husband uses 8 billboards to declare love to wife
Mountain View to enforce restrictions on those living in 'oversized vehicles,' RVs and trailers
More TOP STORIES News