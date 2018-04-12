GOOGLE

South Bay group to make demands over Google's San Jose development plans

A South Bay advocacy group will make its demands heard at Google's headquarters in Mountain View today over the rise in housing prices.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --
A South Bay advocacy group will make its demands heard at Google's headquarters in Mountain View on Thursday over the rise in housing prices.

Silicon Valley Rising will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m. They say community leaders will provide testimony in front of the main Google office and explain the demands they have reached through community meetings.

Silicon Valley Rising is most concerned about increasing housing prices due to Google's plans to build their next headquarters in downtown San Jose, with the potential of up to 20,000 new jobs.


In an open letter to Google's CEO, the group makes several demands including financing an affordable housing fund, paying for legal assistance for San Jose tenants facing eviction and supporting laws protecting tenants' rights.

Google has spent more than $220 million buying properties around Diridon and the SAP Center. The city has created a Station Area Advisory Group for updates and public comment. It's next meeting is April 30, 2018.

Google Public Affairs Manager Javier Gonzalez released a statement saying, "We want an open dialogue with the San Jose community surrounding our proposed development and look forward to discussing the points raised in this report throughout the public engagement process."

