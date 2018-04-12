MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --A South Bay advocacy group will make its demands heard at Google's headquarters in Mountain View on Thursday over the rise in housing prices.
Silicon Valley Rising will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m. They say community leaders will provide testimony in front of the main Google office and explain the demands they have reached through community meetings.
RELATED: San Jose mayor to discuss talks with Google on Diridion station development
Silicon Valley Rising is most concerned about increasing housing prices due to Google's plans to build their next headquarters in downtown San Jose, with the potential of up to 20,000 new jobs.
Silicon Valley Rising is holding a press conference at Google in Mountain View to declare their demands regarding the Google village development in San Jose.— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) April 12, 2018
Here's their open letter to Google's CEO- https://t.co/fonTGPXqLk
In an open letter to Google's CEO, the group makes several demands including financing an affordable housing fund, paying for legal assistance for San Jose tenants facing eviction and supporting laws protecting tenants' rights.
RELATED: New Google San Jose complex could displace small businesses
Google has spent more than $220 million buying properties around Diridon and the SAP Center. The city has created a Station Area Advisory Group for updates and public comment. It's next meeting is April 30, 2018.
Google Public Affairs Manager Javier Gonzalez released a statement saying, "We want an open dialogue with the San Jose community surrounding our proposed development and look forward to discussing the points raised in this report throughout the public engagement process."
Click here for a look at the Station Area Advisory Group agendas.
Click here to read the letter from Silicon Valley Rising Google's CEO.
And click here to read more stories about Google.