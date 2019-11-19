SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Does your cell phone need repair? Michael Finney has a 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!
Fremont, California, is a hotbed of cell phone repair. There are nearly a dozen shops here that can do at least some kind of work on your cell phone.
If your smart screen is broken, you can get it fixed here. Want a battery replaced? That's a specialty here in Fremont. Want to take your phone to another carrier? They can help you with that, too.
And here's the really cool part. Many of these repairs can be done in less than a half an hour.
So, drop off your phone, get a coffee, and then be on your way. Here in Fremont, there's a culture of "repair," not just "replace."
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
QUICK TIP: Getting your cell phone repaired in Fremont
7 ON YOUR SIDE
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Cat food recalled due to salmonella, consumers warned of counterfeit fire extinguishers, and more
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News