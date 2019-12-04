Technology

Retailers selling 'carrying straps' for airpods, turning them into headphones

Airpods are having a moment, and if you have them, you know they're pricey.

To ease the anxiety of losing the wireless earbuds, retailers are now selling carrying straps.

They're a sort of leash for your expensive earbuds.

A company called Tapper makes them and retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom are selling them.

All you have to do is attach the carrying straps and suddenly the wireless buds look like -- you guessed it -- headphones.

Someone on Twitter is going viral with commentary, "Ladies and gentlemen, we have officially come full circle."

The straps cost about $60 on top of the roughly $150 to $250 for the airpods.

Regular old headphones? $5 and up, and straps are included.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyheadphonesapplebig talkers
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: Wet today, stronger storm Friday - Saturday
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
San Bruno declares local emergency for landslide
Fremont moving forward with street design changes despite opposition
Video shows world leaders appear to gossip about Donald Trump
December off to rainy start and it isn't over yet
Show More
Crews working to clean up feces problem in SF's Tenderloin
VIDEO: Truck slams through Bay Area jewelry store during burglary
BART, Salvation Army teaming up this holiday season to help the homeless
Logs along Oakland street upsetting residents
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
More TOP STORIES News