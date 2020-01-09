coffee

'Cafe X' featuring robot baristas closes three locations in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's first automated coffee shop Cafe X is closing its three downtown locations.

The machine-operated cafe was first opened in San Francisco in 2017, and quickly gained worldwide attention as the having the first robot baristas making coffee.

The company's founder Henry Hu tweeted that the downtown locations helped Cafe X develop the machines now operating at SFO and San Jose Mineta airports.



He also hinted that more airport locations may be coming.

Cafe X is offering refunds to anyone with pre-paid app credits.

RELATED: Robot baristas serve coffee at San Francisco's Cafe X
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysan franciscorobotsbuzzworthyfoodcoffee
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COFFEE
IBM app to track coffee beans back to farmer unveiled
Cop resigns after faking story about 'pig' written on coffee cup
Kansas officer allegedly handed coffee with insult at McDonald's
Starbucks gives away free coffee until NYE
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House approves measure to restrain Trump's actions against Iran
Handgun recovered after lockdown at Walnut Creek high school
East Bay teacher accused of sexual abuse against 2 students
BART approves 6-month ambassador pilot program
Video appears to show Ukrainian airline hit over Iran
SF city supervisors push for better trash can strategies
California bill would end virginity tests on women
Show More
Authorities say 2 charged in deadly 2019 shooting in SF's Fillmore District
Uber makes big changes for CA riders
Woman punched boyfriend for leaving dog out in rain, deputies say
Meet one of the dogs saving koalas from Australian wildfires
Takata recalls 10M more air bag inflators
More TOP STORIES News