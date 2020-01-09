'Cafe X' featuring robot baristas closes three locations in San Francisco

Our 3 downtown SF locations helped us develop the newest machine that we launched recently at SJC and SFO. Thanks to our amazing customers who supported us in SF over the last 3 years. — Henry Hu (@supergeek18) January 7, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's first automated coffee shop Cafe X is closing its three downtown locations.The machine-operated cafe was first opened in San Francisco in 2017, and quickly gained worldwide attention as the having the first robot baristas making coffee.The company's founder Henry Hu tweeted that the downtown locations helped Cafe X develop the machines now operating at SFO and San Jose Mineta airports.He also hinted that more airport locations may be coming.Cafe X is offering refunds to anyone with pre-paidcredits.