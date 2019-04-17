WATCH THIS: Team of robotic dogs pull massive diesel truck

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Boston Dynamics is at it again.The company decided to pay homage to Alaska's famous Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race by putting together its own team of dogs.However, these dogs are actually robots and they are quite strong despite their size.Ten of them, each weighing about 55 pounds, were strapped together and marched across some asphalt.The eerie sound of them in unison might conjure scenes from a movie or during a war as an army shows its force by marching down a street.As the pack of robots made their way across the screen you can see behind them instead of a sled a massive diesel truck.These dogs appear to have no trouble pulling their weight, marching along with the truck trailing behind them.Boston Dynamics specializes in robots and has put out other videos featuring creations that look more like humans.The dogs are a first and just might send a bit of a shiver down your spine as you hear them plod along.