Salesforce Tower releases more public tour dates for 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There are now more chances to take in the San Francisco skyline from the tallest building in the city.

The Salesforce Tower has released its public tour dates for later this year.

SKYLINE TOUR: Marc Benioff shows us around Salesforce Tower

You can sign up to visit the top floor of the tower for free on the "Salesforce Tower Tours" website.

Tours are being offered once a month, starting in August through January.

VIDEO: Salesforce Tower light installation brightens up San Francisco skyline

This is the second round of tours. Several tours were offered this spring.
