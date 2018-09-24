PANDORA

SiriusXM buying Pandora Media in $3.5 billion deal

Pandora is displayed above a post where it trades on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Oct. 23, 2015. (Richard Drew)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Subscription radio company SiriusXM says it's buying music streaming service Pandora Media Inc. in a stock deal valued at about $3.5 billion that'll allow it to expand its service beyond cars and into homes and other mobile areas.

SiriusXM Holdings Inc. has more than 36 million subscribers in North America, while Pandora has more than 70 million monthly active users.

RELATED: BTS heads to 'Good Morning America' after sold out concert at Oakland's Oracle Arena

Pandora stockholders will receive 1.44 newly issued SiriusXM shares for each Pandora share they own. Pandora has a "go-shop" period in which it can solicit other offers from third parties.

Both companies' boards have approved the transaction, which is expected to close in 2019's first quarter. It still needs approval from Pandora shareholders.

Shares of Pandora, based in Oakland, California, jumped more than 11 percent in Monday premarket trading.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
