Skip pulls scooters off San Francisco streets

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Skip has pulled its electric scooters off San Francisco streets after a battery fire in Washington D.C.The company wants to find out why the D.C. scooter caught fire and if it poses a risk to other Skip scooters elsewhere.Skip operates a fleet of 625 e-scooters in San Francisco.The D.C. scooters have also been pulled.According to the Examiner, they're expected to return sometime this week, after inspections are done.SFMTA regulates Skip.Officials said in a statement:"We are going to closely monitor their investigation as they determine whether or not this was an isolated incident, before we comment on any possible next steps."