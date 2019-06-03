Technology

Skip pulls scooters off San Francisco streets

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Skip has pulled its electric scooters off San Francisco streets after a battery fire in Washington D.C.

The company wants to find out why the D.C. scooter caught fire and if it poses a risk to other Skip scooters elsewhere.

Skip operates a fleet of 625 e-scooters in San Francisco.

The D.C. scooters have also been pulled.

According to the Examiner, they're expected to return sometime this week, after inspections are done.

SFMTA regulates Skip.

Officials said in a statement:

"We are going to closely monitor their investigation as they determine whether or not this was an isolated incident, before we comment on any possible next steps."
