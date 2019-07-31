Technology

Sony developing wearable 'air conditioner' to keep cool

You may be able to take air conditioning with you thanks to Sony's latest device.

Sony's wearable "air conditioner," the Reon Pocket, is a body-cooling device about the size of a smartphone.

You simply put it in a pocket on a specially designed T-shirt, and Sony says it will lower the temperature of your back 23 degrees.

The temperature is controlled through an app on your phone.

The device will cost about $117.

The product is still in the crowdfunding stages and will only be available in Japan when it first comes out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyair conditionerbusinessjapansony
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: 1 newborn dead after twins found near Fairfield dumpster
Gilroy police locate bag of ammo in creek, shotgun in suspect's car
AccuWeather Forecast: Comfortable conditions continue
VOTE NOW: Parents giving up legal guardianship of their children for free financial aid | Fair or unfair?
Stories heroism and survival as Gilroy stands strong together
What to know ahead of tonight's Democratic debate
EXCLUSIVE: Parents recall moment they found out son was killed in Gilroy shooting
Show More
Smyly tosses 7 shutout innings, leads Phillies past Giants
Ghost Ship Trial: Jury deliberation to start soon
FACT CHECK: Night 1 of Democratic presidential debate
Expert believes Capital One hack is one of largest data breaches ever
Family, friends remember 13-year-old killed in California festival shooting
More TOP STORIES News