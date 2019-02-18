TECHNOLOGY

South Bay college students to showcase projects designed for Silicon Valley

(Shutterstock.com file photo)

Seventy-five students from San Jose State University (SJSU) and Santa Clara University (SCU) plan to showcase products, prototypes and ideas designed to help the local Silicon Valley community.

The projects will be unveiled at the first-ever Engineering Projects in Community Services (EPICS) Expo on Monday.

The EPICS Expo is the collaborative effort of SJSU's EPICS program, SCU's Frugal Innovation Hub, and "EPICS in IEEE" program.

Students will be given the opportunity to network with corporate and non-profit representatives, and display a number of student-led projects.

Visitors should expect to see a warning system, designed to detect imminent flooding, an underwater drone, designed to locate endangered species, and pop-up smart lockers for the homeless.

Financial grants will also be rewarded to student teams to help bring their projects to market. SJSU students will be awarded $10,000 for two projects. SCU students will be awarded $10,000 for five projects.

Grants are made possible through the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Foundation.

A press release on the event explained "EPICS in IEEE" empowers students to work with local service organizations to apply technical knowledge to implement solutions for a community's unique challenges.

The release goes on to explain, EPICS in IEEE not only assists communities in achieving their specific local community improvement goals but also encourages students to pursue engineering for community improvement as a career.

Some background: EPICS@SJSU is a service-learning program in the Charles W. Davidson College of Engineering at SJSU. Multidisciplinary teams of students serve local community partners by designing and building custom engineering solutions.

About Santa Clara University and the Frugal Innovation Hub Sponsored by the School of Engineering, the Frugal Innovation Hub (FIH) mission is to engage students and faculty in humanitarian and sustainable projects through partnerships and programs.

Reporter Amanda del Castillo will have more on this story on ABC7 News at 11 p.m. Follow her on Twitter for updates throughout the day.
