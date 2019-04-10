The future of voice-activated technology with the CEO of Drivetime.fm

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Voice-activated technology appears to be just about everywhere. From Alexa and Siri to behind the wheel.
A Bay Area company has created a new app using that technology.
Drivetime.fm is a voice-control quiz that you can use behind the wheel, without your hands.
CEO Niko Vuori talked with ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley about the app, safety and the future of voice-control technology.
