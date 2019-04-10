Technology

The future of voice-activated technology with the CEO of Drivetime.fm

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Voice-activated technology appears to be just about everywhere. From Alexa and Siri to behind the wheel.

A Bay Area company has created a new app using that technology.

Drivetime.fm is a voice-control quiz that you can use behind the wheel, without your hands.

CEO Niko Vuori talked with ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley about the app, safety and the future of voice-control technology.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysan franciscogamessilicon valleyu.s. & worldtrafficapps
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News