The future of voice-activated technology with the CEO of Drivetime.fm

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Voice-activated technology appears to be just about everywhere. From Alexa and Siri to behind the wheel.A Bay Area company has created a new app using that technology.Drivetime.fm is a voice-control quiz that you can use behind the wheel, without your hands.CEO Niko Vuori talked with ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley about the app, safety and the future of voice-control technology.