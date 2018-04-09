FACEBOOK

The stage is set for Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg; Is he ready to take the hot seat?

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be in the hot seat on Capitol Hill in the morning over the social network's big data breach. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be in the hot seat on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning over the social network's big data breach. Zuckerberg spent Monday in private meetings with several members of the House and Senate. He abandoned his trademark t-shirt and hoodie for a dark suit and tie.

Facebook is facing an ultimate test. Can it be trusted? California's two Senators, Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, and Congresswoman Anna Eshoo of Palo Alto will be among those questioning Mark Zuckerberg over the next two days.

Tech analyst Larry Magid says Zuckerberg has been getting behind-the-scenes help to get ready. "He has been meeting with coaches to help him be contrite and be articulate and make sure he doesn't lose his cool, and he's meeting behind closed doors with members of Congress, answering questions, and I think that that's part of the preparation as well, just getting used to the environs," said Magid.

Zuckerberg appears ready to take the blame for the release of information about 87 million Facebook users for political purposes to Cambridge Analytica. In prepared testimony released by the House, Zuckerberg plans to say at Wednesday's hearing, "We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I'm sorry."

If his testimony isn't credible, lawmakers could impose new regulations to help protect Facebook's 2.2 billion users.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is saying goodbye to Facebook as the social media giant struggles to cope with the worst privacy crisis in its history.



Advertising executive Michael Priem, CEO at Modern Impact, told us via Skype he hopes for more transparency. "The outcome that I hope for because it's what we as consumers seek is a better dialogue around how do we create transparency and make sure that we understand and how data is being used online," said Priem.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak quit Facebook Monday over its handling of user information. He spoke to us by phone from Philadelphia. "David, you know, if you comment something on Facebook and I click like... I think it's an unseen, invisible connection between me and you, not between myself and a bunch of advertisers that are paying Facebook," said Wozniak.

Zuckerberg's testimony is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. Pacific time on Tuesday. His appearance is expected to last several hours. California Sen. Kamala Harris is 30th in line to ask questions at the hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

