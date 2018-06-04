Cook celebrated the App Store's 10 year anniversary and boasted about the $100 billion dollar's it's made for software developers.
One of the big announcements was an upcoming update to Siri called Siri Suggestions. Now Siri will be able to integrate with all your apps and make suggestions based on your habits.
"So for instance, let's say you order a coffee from Philz every morning before work, well now, Siri can suggest right on your lock screen that you do that, you tap on it, and you place the order right from there," said Craig Federighi, Apple's President of Software Engineering.
Apple has also announced new digital wellness features to help combat technology addiction. The new features will be a part of their iOS 12 operating system update.
Bloggers, developers and Apple fans were lined up early this morning for the start of the conference, which runs through Friday at the San Jose Convention Center.
