Tinder settles age discrimination lawsuit with California users

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tinder has agreed to settle an age discrimination lawsuit by users in California who are older than 28.
Those users claimed that they had to pay more for the dating app's premium features than younger users.
The settlement covers about 230,000 subscribers to Tinder Plus and Tinder Gold, valued at $23 million dollars.
Users with active accounts will automatically get 50 super likes which is worth about $50.
