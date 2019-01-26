TINDER

Tinder settles age discrimination lawsuit with California users

EMBED </>More Videos

Tinder has agreed to settle an age discrimination lawsuit by users in California who are older than 28. (Credit: AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tinder has agreed to settle an age discrimination lawsuit by users in California who are older than 28.

Those users claimed that they had to pay more for the dating app's premium features than younger users.

RELATED: 7 On Your Side: Can you find love through an app?

The settlement covers about 230,000 subscribers to Tinder Plus and Tinder Gold, valued at $23 million dollars.

Users with active accounts will automatically get 50 super likes which is worth about $50.

Take a look at more stories and videos about Tinder.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologytinderonline datingdatingsocial appssocietyu.s. & worldsocial mediaappappslawsuitdiscriminationSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Sociologist has tips on how to get your Tinder profile noticed
Tinder date turns into terror in Massachusetts
TINDER
Tinder date turns into terror in Massachusetts
Murdered teen may have met killer on Tinder
Body found of woman who vanished after Tinder date
Sociologist has tips on how to get your Tinder profile noticed
More tinder
TECHNOLOGY
Boeing pulls off first test flight of self-flying air taxi: Video
Gamers frustrated over EA login issues
Alarm clock wakes you up by brewing coffee
Motorola bringing back 'Razr' phone with a few upgrades
More Technology
Top Stories
Man shot, killed near SJSU campus
Stanford track team escapes burning bus in Seattle
Golden Gate Bridge's concrete foundations to be inspected
Measles outbreak grows in northwest US, 31 cases reported
Brooklyn man quits job, comes forward as $298M Powerball winner
Officer charged in Russian roulette-style killing of fellow cop
Federal workers protest at Oakland airport
Accuweather Forecast: Sunny with above average temperatures
Show More
NHL All-Star Weekend leaves lasting impression on Bay Area students
9 dead, up to 300 feared missing after dam collapse
Camp Fire survivor helps young furloughed lawyer
SF woman rewarded after returning nearly $15K of designer goods
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen gov't; wall fight unresolved
More News