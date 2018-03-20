FACEBOOK

TIPS: How to unlink Facebook account from third party apps

Your Facebook account probably has way more apps linked to it than you think.

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
Your Facebook account probably has way more apps linked to it than you think. And this is a big deal, since some apps allow location tracking while others upload your phone contacts and even photos.

RELATED: Facebook to hold emergency meeting with employees after allegations of data harvesting

To revoke app permissions, follow these steps on your Facebook page:

  • Go to "account settings."
  • Click "apps" on the left-hand sidebar.
  • Click the "X" on the right of each app to revoke access to your data.
  • Confirm "remove" when the window prompts you to do so.
  • You can also disable Facebook's "platform" feature, which stops Facebook from integrating with games and other apps for login purposes in the future.

