7 On Your Side

Tips to save and recover your computer data

By and Justin Mendoza
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Many of us have photos, videos, and important information stored on a desktop, laptop, and even on an external hard drive.

But what happens if we drop our laptop, or the external hard drive becomes too old because of normal wear and tear?

Is there a way to recover lost data? And how do you protect yourself in the first place?

Seven on Your Side's Michael Finney spoke to Bay Area Consumers' Checkbook Executive Editor, Kevin Brasler.

You can watch the video above to see the entire interview.

For ratings on Computer Repair Shops, you have until September 15, 2019 to see a list for free for being an ABC7 News viewer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysan franciscocomputerssave moneytechnology7 on your sideconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Four months just to register a car?
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: FAA bans recalled MacBooks from U.S. flights, FCC Chairman recommends approving Sprint, T-Mobile merger, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Motorized awnings recalled after injuries, death, lawmakers ask for transparency in 'Amazon's Choice' program, and more
Mystery of the phone unlock code
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friends outraged as SF murder case remains unsolved one year later
6 police officers shot in Philadelphia | LIVE COVERAGE
Bus lanes cause grief among merchants in SF
Traffic nightmare on Highway 101 after sewage truck overturns in Mountain View
Graphic body-cam footage of officer-involved shooting in Santa Rosa released
Bay Area heat: 100-degree temps through Friday
Suspect released after being charged in attack of SF woman
Show More
Mystery signs warn of muggings in north Oakland neighborhood
CHP motorcycle officer hit by car on Bay Bridge
Students return to Bay Area schools amid scorching heat
Report: Work anniversaries among cuts coming to Uber
More than 50 inmates injured in riot at Central California prison
More TOP STORIES News