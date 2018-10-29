Twitter may be saying goodbye to the 'like' button

Twitter may be getting rid of the "like" button. According to British paper the Telegraph, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said he would get rid of the function, "soon."
The heart-shaped "like" button was added a few years ago, when Twitter removed the star-shaped "favorite" button.
Today Twitter's communications team tweeted, "As we've been saying for a while, we are rethinking everything about the service to ensure we are incentivizing healthy conversation that includes the like button. We are in the early stages of the work and have no plans to share right now."

