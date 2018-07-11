TECHNOLOGY

Tyler Perry: 'I am not giving away anything on Facebook'

LOS ANGELES --
Tyler Perry has a warning for Facebook users.

The movie mogul says he is not behind fake posts claiming he's giving away cars or money. Those are the work of scammers looking to access users' personal information.

He said he is known to give generous gifts. Comedian Tiffany Haddish said Perry gave her a Tesla SUV.

Perry warns users to be vigilant and to protect their personal information.
