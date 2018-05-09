Verizon says signal woes should end after Thursday for Novato customers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3451866" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Consumers who are experiencing problems with their cellphone service in Novato are now telling 7 On Your Side they have received rebates from Verizon.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3416533" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Novato residents say their Verizon service has been unpredictable for more than a week. So what do you do if you don't have service?

There are more inconsistencies with the troubled Verizon Wireless service in Novato.As ABC7 News reported last week, what used to be reliable service has become as inconsistent as operant conditioning."Phone calls still drop," Lisa Weston said Wednesday morning. She had a one-bar signal in her home. Usually, it is strong.Last week, Verizon cited maintenance issues for problems that have continued for at least three weeks."There was an alert issued for your area on May 7," said a Verizon support person when Lisa called Wednesday morning."Yeah, while my kids went to the store to complain three weeks ago," she said. "Clearly, we have a communications company with communications issues."Those issues apply to credits, as well. On Wednesday morning, that same customer support person assured Lisa that Verizon would compensate her for lost service, however, he would not send her an email confirming the conversation.Some customers have, in fact, received credit. Erika Ball told ABC7 News that her last statement allowed $228.Others have not been so fortunate. Dana Cicerone received only a partial credit. "I want all of it."Late Wednesday, Verizon Wireless told ABC7 News that work should conclude Thursday night, May 10. Users may experience a degradation of signal at that time, followed by a noticeable improvement in service.Here is a verbatim of their statement: